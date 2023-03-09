Letter to the editor logo 2021

During the week of February 20-25, I was privileged to be part of a group of educators who went to Tallahassee to meet with our Representatives and Senators to discuss upcoming bills that will impact education.

The atmosphere in the Capitol was very tense, to the point that a significant number of people were looking over their shoulders before speaking. However, we were able to meet with a number of individuals from both Houses and both sides of the aisle. My compliments to Rosemary Nilles for her excellent explanation of the impact of HB1 and SB 202 that appeared in the Sunday, March 5 issue. This is one pair of bills that I find to be items of serious concern.

