During the week of February 20-25, I was privileged to be part of a group of educators who went to Tallahassee to meet with our Representatives and Senators to discuss upcoming bills that will impact education.
The atmosphere in the Capitol was very tense, to the point that a significant number of people were looking over their shoulders before speaking. However, we were able to meet with a number of individuals from both Houses and both sides of the aisle. My compliments to Rosemary Nilles for her excellent explanation of the impact of HB1 and SB 202 that appeared in the Sunday, March 5 issue. This is one pair of bills that I find to be items of serious concern.
While extending vouchers may seem on the surface to be a good idea, the drawbacks that Ms. Nilles pointed out are a step toward dismantling our public education system for political gain. Our children's education is far too important to be used for political purposes, or for the financial gain of some of the individuals backing this plan.
The costs of these bills are astronomical. The projected amount is $4 billion a year within four years. When Arizona tried a program of this sort, they found that it cost 1,000 times as much as was projected, and 75% of the applicants were families who had never had their children in public schools. As taxpayers, are we willing to fund this?
I also want to compliment the author of the editorial in the same edition who discussed what appears to be a power play to pack school boards by reducing term limits for school board members from three terms to two. This move could cost us our best and most experienced leaders. Other bills aim to make school board elections partisan rather than nonpartisan, thus again shifting the emphasis from students to politics.
There are, of course, many other bills to be considered in this new session, and most of them deal with other topics. But what can be more important to the future than our children's education?