Letter to the editor logo 2021

“I have no idea” was Nancy Kennedy’s answer in her recent Chronicle’s religious column as to why there are so many Christian denominations. If, however, current statistics and projections hold up from Pew Research and U.S. Religious Census there will be increasingly fewer denominations and fewer Christians. By 2070, the religiously unaffiliated will be the majority, and nondenominational churches will represent the majority within Christianity.

Presently, all the believers of the God of Abraham currently represent in America more than 370 religious’ bodies with over 350 congregation types and around 160 million adherents. That is about 75% of the population.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle