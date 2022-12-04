“I have no idea” was Nancy Kennedy’s answer in her recent Chronicle’s religious column as to why there are so many Christian denominations. If, however, current statistics and projections hold up from Pew Research and U.S. Religious Census there will be increasingly fewer denominations and fewer Christians. By 2070, the religiously unaffiliated will be the majority, and nondenominational churches will represent the majority within Christianity.
Presently, all the believers of the God of Abraham currently represent in America more than 370 religious’ bodies with over 350 congregation types and around 160 million adherents. That is about 75% of the population.
While the projected 25% loss of believers applies to Christians, it could apply as well to Jews and Muslims from the continued rise of secularism.
It should be an obvious concern to all believers, but is it? One would like to think these religious groups would be at least discussing the problem between themselves, but there still prevails an attitude of avoiding inter-faith relationships. People don’t want to get into situations to have their beliefs interpreted differently, compromised, or corrupted by others.
Inter-faith get-togethers only requires a friendly understanding of common differences and similarities without argumentized debate that neither enhances nor threatens one’s beliefs. It only takes, for example, sharing the story of Jonah and the Whale between Christian and Muslim to agree on the compassion of God in times of crisis. Such was the experience of Emad Bistros, a Baptist professor in Lebanon sharing a mutual Biblical heritage with Muslims in Lebanon.
What gets forgotten in all this, is the commonality of belief and centering in the same God whose narrative from creation to end times and events in between that involves similar practices of faith, but with varying paths of belief.
Marcus Borg, Bible scholar, wrote about a Hindu who agreed with John 14: 1-8 in the Bible commenting “This verse is true. Jesus is the only way, and that way is known to every religion in the world.” All have belief paths that let go of old ways of being to that of a new way. “Die before you die,” is the Islam expression.
Why then should pro-active public relationships between faiths become essentially absent at different levels of community life? Especially in the context of a potential erosion threat of believer loss? Like Nancy Kennedy, I have no answers.