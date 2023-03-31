We are very excited to relay that this year's Spring Book Sale was another success for our organization. Such success could only be attained with the support of many in our community. First, we want to thank the people in Citrus County. The public attendance was overwhelming. We had an excess of 300 patrons on our first day and the turnout each day from Saturday through Monday was likewise tremendous! It’s only due to the public's donations of gently used books and puzzles that we can hold these sales. We also offer a special thank you to many local organizations. A sale of our size requires immense coordination and help — The Citrus County Fair Association for our venue; the Chronicle for advertising; Keep It Safe Moving, which transports hundreds of banana boxes; the Rotary Club of Inverness that sets up our tables at the venue; Publix that supplies our bags; and the Habitat for Humanity ReStore for accepting our unsold books. We send gratitude for our many volunteers, from those who work each week of the year sorting and pricing in preparation for our Spring and Fall Mega sales to those volunteers who work the auditorium during our events.
We are very grateful for our patrons and volunteers and all they do. We hope you will give us your continued support. By supporting the Citrus County Library System, we make a positive impact on our community.