A letter writer laments the decrease in the numbers attending church, and blames it on politics. In many respects one would have to agree although the reasoning from the point of view about to be given will be in contrast to Ms Dobronyi’s reasoning. First and foremost our country and God are joined through the words of the founders in the constitution, and our own pledge of allegiance.

Where politics have influenced some religions is the views on abortion, patronizing the LGBT&Q community which both are anathema to the words of the Bible. Religion does not call them out for their sins but embraces their presence. Christians are also instructed to work or they shall not eat. Condoning children being born out of wedlock without speaking against it.

