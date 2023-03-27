Letter to the editor logo 2021

Liberals are the book banners

It is well known that progressive liberals, aka, socialists, are the ones known for banning books, just as the Nazi Socialist, Adolf Hitler, the Soviet Socialist, Joseph Stalin, and the Chinese Communist, Mao Zedong, banned books. At some libraries, our socialists have banned the likes of Mark Twain, Harper Lee, Laura Ingalls Wilder, John Steinbeck and even poor Dr. Seuss (search books banned in California).

