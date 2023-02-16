Letter to the editor logo 2021

Police in a liberal society are expected to fight crime, act as social workers, maintain order, and define morality. But in the liberal society, because police stand between the public, crime and disorder, they are additionally given the task to do their jobs without using force or tools available to them when a suspect does not comply with simple commands such as "Please give me your I.D. Please exit your vehicle, do not resist."

Modern policing reflects the increasing authoritarianism of liberal society. Government has established their vision who should be arrested, how they should be arrested, what is allowable crime by people of certain groups versus what laws for years have been deemed necessary.

