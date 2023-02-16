Police in a liberal society are expected to fight crime, act as social workers, maintain order, and define morality. But in the liberal society, because police stand between the public, crime and disorder, they are additionally given the task to do their jobs without using force or tools available to them when a suspect does not comply with simple commands such as "Please give me your I.D. Please exit your vehicle, do not resist."
Modern policing reflects the increasing authoritarianism of liberal society. Government has established their vision who should be arrested, how they should be arrested, what is allowable crime by people of certain groups versus what laws for years have been deemed necessary.
Frequently we see videos of a poor innocent suspect being arrested just because of their color, at least that is what the mainstream media leads one to believe. We never get to see the apprehension from the beginning, whether it be the car chase, foot chase, the officers being shot at, or what led up to the use of force; no, we get to see three or four cops trying to subdue an individual who is probably on drugs that give them almost superhuman strength and will not comply with putting their hands behind their back thus forcing excessive force including pepper spray, Taser deployment, or physical excess.
Police are expected to accept verbal insults, idiots who believe they are lawyers running their mouths, and the others that claim the drugs found, the stolen merchandise or car they occupy is not theirs or stolen by them.
What constitutes use of force? When the cop is laying there dying, or dead?
You ask what the difficulty is in getting young men or women to go into law enforcement. The 54% higher suicide rate of law enforcement officers compared with the ordinary citizen, the divorce rate is almost 25% higher than normal, all for a wage that is one of the lowest. Like most skilled people they are expected to be above average in talent, put their lives on the line in dangerous environments, and be treated as stupid because they are not college educated.