Who can forget their teen years, when most of us longed for acceptance and belonging? Imagine being a teen who is targeted by politicians with new laws every year, laws that ostracize or devalue them.
How would it feel to be part of a group whose members are not accepted for who they are?
How must it feel to be a LGBTQ teen in Florida?
Schools should be places where kids feel safe and valued. But Florida’s new laws have targeted LGBTQ kids in public schools. Although teachers don’t teach about gender identity or sexual preference anyhow, they face punishment if they are accused of teaching these topics. Another new law forbids teachers to use their students’ preferred pronouns. How would it feel to be a student whose very identity is considered to be unmentionable? And no, they weren’t “groomed” by their teachers as some accuse.
LGBTQ kids are also targeted indirectly by another new law requiring that all materials in public school libraries or classrooms be reviewed for objectionable content. Parents and citizens may challenge materials they find objectionable. Numerous books have been permanently removed from schools across Florida because they may contain content about sexual identity. If LGBTQ kids seek affirmation or resources, will helpful books even be available?
In Florida, LGBTQ kids and their parents are now second-class citizens. Parents and even physicians are forbidden to provide gender-affirming care to kids and teens. Most of these kids and their parents have known for several years about their gender identity. But the government of Florida has declared itself to know their needs better than their parents and physicians.
Communities should recognize the worth and value of their citizens. But LGBTQ individuals are the target of cruel and demeaning language from politicians and community members. LGBTQ kids are given labels like “sociopaths” and “deviant.” Kids hear that they have been “indoctrinated” by “groomers” or “pedophiles.” What a hurtful atmosphere for anyone to grow up in!
Some may claim to not understand what makes LGBTQ kids who they are. Most of us have never walked in their shoes. It should not matter! Every LGBTQ youth is somebody’s child. All are children of God. They deserve better.