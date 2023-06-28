We all have seen the lethality and destruction of innocent lives by psychotic/sociopathic individuals using AR-15 semi-automatic assault rifles, DDM4 semi-automatic assault carbines, and even pistols/revolvers in the digital news and nightly news on a daily basis. These 5.56 mm and 7.62 mm caliber weapons are simply engineered to inflict the highest probability of death and/or mortal wounds on a human being. If one survives being shot by one of these military-engineered style weapons – congratulations, you now understand that the technology of these rounds and weapons were singularly designed to kill human beings or enable the worst human suffering and pain from catastrophic and disfiguring wounds.
Recently, Big Horn Armory has engineered an even more powerful and deadly DDM4-like carbine: a .50 caliber military assault weapon anyone can purchase. This company brags about a .50 caliber carbine assault weapon (now called a platform) that delivers stopping power from anything from prairie dogs to elephants to Peterbilt tractor-trailers. This is insane and ridiculous! The available .50 caliber lethal ammunition, engineered by the Department of Defense, comes in an assortment of armor piercing, hardcase, jacket hollow points, and high-tech monolithic solids. Any of these powerful and deadly ammunition types will vaporize a human child or adult in a New York second.