Letter to the editor logo 2021

 

Howard's Flea Market (6373 S Suncoast Blvd, Homosassa, FL 344460 has been a fixture of Citrus County since 1972. You can find a wide variety of clothes, books, what-nots, and much more among the 800 covered booths every Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle