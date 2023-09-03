Howard's Flea Market (6373 S Suncoast Blvd, Homosassa, FL 344460 has been a fixture of Citrus County since 1972. You can find a wide variety of clothes, books, what-nots, and much more among the 800 covered booths every Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
As an added bonus, there will be a booth manned by the Citrus County Republican Party to help register anyone to vote. This is open to all residents--no matter party affiliation. We can also help update addresses or change your party affiliation. At a future date, we will have local candidates with information about their platforms. This is a chance for your voice to be heard. The Republican Executive Committee booth will commence on September 2nd from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and continue every Saturday and Sunday. Come by and pick up information on the candidates, proposed amendments, dates of the different elections, and much much more.
All are welcome: Republicans, Democrats, and Independents.
Citrus County is one of the best places to live in Florida. We can work together to make a difference and make our community better by electing the best leaders to move us forward. Stop by and visit us at Booth # F-1 & F-3 Howards Flea Market.