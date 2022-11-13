Letter to the editor logo 2021

Well the elections are over until 2024. We can now relax. But elections always seem like musical chairs in which someone is left without a chair (position) as they were voted out. It got me thinking of many things.

Marco Rubio ran for U.S. Senator from Florida. Since he represents all of Florida, Florida voters voted whether to re-elect him or not. Since he does not represent Georgia, Georgia voters did not vote to elect Rubio.

