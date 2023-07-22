In the 1950s, Pete Koltnow had just graduated in New York and had to get back home to Yuma, Arizona. His mode of transportation was hitchhiking. He chronicled his road trip in postcards to his girlfriend. These postcards became part of an exhibit at the Smithsonian exhibition on transportation history to describe the bygone days of this mode of transportation. Today it has been banned in many states as too dangerous. Hitchhiking means to attach onto something for a ride.

Congress uses a form of hitchhiking by attaching "riders," which are additional provisions added to a bill that may or may not have any connection with the subject matter of the bill.

