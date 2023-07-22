In the 1950s, Pete Koltnow had just graduated in New York and had to get back home to Yuma, Arizona. His mode of transportation was hitchhiking. He chronicled his road trip in postcards to his girlfriend. These postcards became part of an exhibit at the Smithsonian exhibition on transportation history to describe the bygone days of this mode of transportation. Today it has been banned in many states as too dangerous. Hitchhiking means to attach onto something for a ride.
Congress uses a form of hitchhiking by attaching "riders," which are additional provisions added to a bill that may or may not have any connection with the subject matter of the bill.
The use of riders dates back to the 1830s. This delayed enactment of appropriation bills, so the House adopted a rule in 1837 prohibiting the appropriation "for any expenditures not previously authorized by law." In 1879, President Rutherford B. Hayes noted that riders interfered with the veto powers of the president. This led later to the line item veto whereby the president could veto parts of a bill. The Constitution does not require all parts of the bill to share a common theme. In 1990, President George Bush saw riders as eroding the constitutional responsibilities of the president. Some argue that riders are a way for Congress to micromanage executive agencies. Those who support riders feel that appropriations-based restrictions on an agency action may stop the president from actions that go against court rulings and the Constitution.
Riders on Senate bills are less restrictive, whereas with House bills, all amendments must relate to the parent bill. REAL ID riders concerning high-tech driver's licenses were attached to the War on Terrorism appropriations bill in 2005. Few members of Congress opposed the war, so it passed even though most were against REAL ID.
Thousand-paged bills with riders confuse most people, even Congress members. Congress has never been accused of being transparent. In 2019 Sen. Paul, R-Ky., and Rep. Mia Love. R-Utah, introduced the "One Subject at a Time Act," which would make bills shorter and easier to understand as dealing with one subject. Bill titles would be clearly stated and not hide the true subject of the bill. So far this has not passed in Congress. It needs to be reintroduced. We need less confusion and more transparency.