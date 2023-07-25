Washington has willfully ignored our southern border crisis. Texas Gov. Abbott has deployed a 1,000-foot floating barrier in the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass along with razor wire to control the flow of illegal immigration. Abbott has a legal "leg to stand on" according to Article IV, Section 4, the “Guarantee Clause” of the Constitution, which basically says that the federal government is to protect state's borders unconditionally. Since the federal government is in violation of the Guarantee Clause, the states have the right using Article I authority – not immigration authority – to defend themselves.
Article I, Section 10, Clause 3 permits state war powers to be exercised if a state is invaded. Any external threat not limited to invasion by war is included. Thus when a state is invaded, it can act WITHOUT the congressional authority. The Supreme Court (Luther v. Borden in 1849) cemented a state's discretion to when invaded.
The DOJ is claiming that the floating barrier violates the Rivers and Harbors Act of 1899, which gives the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers authority over managing federal public works projects, including bridges and dams. It is questionable if this floating barrier is a "public works project" or if states rights superseded this law.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Why should this matter? As of July 2023, more than 10,000 single adults from China have been apprehended at the border. There are many that have escaped into the U.S. to parts unknown. Many migrants come seeking a better economic life though our laws only allow asylum seekers who claim persecution based on one of the criteria (race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group or political opinion). There are reports of women and children who have been sexually abused or forced into human sex trafficking. Illegal drugs are pouring across the border and there has been a sharp increase in drug overdose deaths. There were more than 109,000 drug overdose deaths in 2022, many from fentanyl. Essential to our homeland security, economic prosperity, and national sovereignty, we MUST PROTECT our borders from illicit weapons, drugs, contraband, terrorists, and spies while protecting lawful entry and exit and lawful trade. Again, not every migrant is bad or evil. We need an orderly manner to evaluate people at our borders. Gov. Abbott is a hero and Washington needs to back off.