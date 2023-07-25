Washington has willfully ignored our southern border crisis. Texas Gov. Abbott has deployed a 1,000-foot floating barrier in the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass along with razor wire to control the flow of illegal immigration. Abbott has a legal "leg to stand on" according to Article IV, Section 4, the “Guarantee Clause” of the Constitution, which basically says that the federal government is to protect state's borders unconditionally. Since the federal government is in violation of the Guarantee Clause, the states have the right using Article I authority – not immigration authority – to defend themselves.

Article I, Section 10, Clause 3 permits state war powers to be exercised if a state is invaded. Any external threat not limited to invasion by war is included. Thus when a state is invaded, it can act WITHOUT the congressional authority. The Supreme Court (Luther v. Borden in 1849) cemented a state's discretion to when invaded.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle