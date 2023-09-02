I joined the League of Women Voters, helped stage local candidate spots on public-access television, and got my extended family involved in observing the collection of precinct votes as they were taken to the county clerk for tabulation. This was many years ago in another state. I had joined because of LWV's goals, as stated, to remain nonpartisan and because my grandmother and great-aunt had been among the first women in that county to exercise their vote.
What I learned was that not declaring party affiliation did not mean the organization was really nonpartisan, and my participation was short-lived. Sorry, Ms. Iozzia. I am so glad the new law in Florida has gotten them out of the vote-harvesting business. I hope this puts the Florida chapters back on the path of voter education.