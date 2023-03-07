Letter to the editor logo 2021

I am writing this letter in response to the March 5tth article written by Rosemary Nilles of the League of Women Voters of Citrus County reference current school choice legislative bills.

The Chronicle states the League of Women Voters is a “non-partisan” political organization. Nothing could be further from the truth. If one takes the time to visit the league’s website one would discover that the league’s advocacy aligns with the Democratic Party platform.

