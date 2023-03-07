I am writing this letter in response to the March 5tth article written by Rosemary Nilles of the League of Women Voters of Citrus County reference current school choice legislative bills.
The Chronicle states the League of Women Voters is a “non-partisan” political organization. Nothing could be further from the truth. If one takes the time to visit the league’s website one would discover that the league’s advocacy aligns with the Democratic Party platform.
Among other issues, they want the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) passed. They stand in Solidarity with Black Lives Matter. They are fighting LGLBTQ+ discrimination. They want to protect reproductive rights. They want to see Washington D.C. statehood passed. They favor various left of center voting laws. They also want to combat Mis and Disinformation which is ironic since the claim that they are “non-partisan” is definitely disinformation.
There is not one conservative or non-progressive issue listed on the website. When one understands the league is a leftist, pro-progressive organization one understands why Ms. Nilles would write the article denouncing school choice bills.
The Democrat Party and other leftist organizations are against school choice as it will lessen the strangle-hold the Left has on the current education system.