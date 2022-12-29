The Dec. 26 editorial focused on proposed legislation that restricts the purchase, acquisition, leasing or controlling interest in Florida. Agricultural land by "nonresident aliens, foreign businesses and corporations, or foreign governments."
Again, I agree with the Chronicle on the concept of the proposed legislation on agricultural land.
But what about other types of property - non-agricultural businesses? Are we supposed to wait for them all to be owned by totalitarian (or communist) taskmasters? Not only with the intent of a (non-agricultural) primate "quarantine and breeding center," as was attempted in nearby Levy County by a "Chinese-based firm.”
Why not include all property, not only agricultural, but business and commercial property in the legislation to protect our economy (jobs) and food supplies?
We wouldn't need such legislation, however, if our big property owners would be looking out for the welfare of our country instead of their money bags.
But that is why government must step in to look out for our general welfare.
Yes, sometimes there is a need for new legislation.
Hope the Senate gets this.
Renee Christopher-McPheeters