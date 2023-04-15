Lawmakers are chipping away at our home rule
More than 50 years ago, voters in the state of Florida enshrined in the State Constitution the idea that the best form of government is the one closest to the people and Home Rule became part of law here in our sunshine state.
Over the past two decades, at the behest of big developers, big corporations and big donors, the party of “Small Government” has chipped away at the power of county and city governments through legislation passed by the Florida Legislature. This session is exceptional in the number of pre-emption bills, most of which have been supported by our very own elected legislators. The super-majority in Tallahassee is running the best shell game in the history of cons by forcing most of the attention away from these bad bills. While media coverage and leadership in Tallahassee is largely focused on culture war issues, bills that will strip even more power away from our BOCC and City Councils are making progress at a record rate through the Legislature.
Here are just a few of these bad bills:
HB439/SB1604: Land Use and Development Regulation is in its final committee in the Florida House and is in its second committee in the Florida Senate. The bill makes dramatic changes to the rules regarding comprehensive plans. These builder-sponsored bills would end counties’ and cities’ ability to deny a proposed land-use plan change because there aren’t enough roads, schools, or other infrastructure to support the development seeking the change. The bill also removes community goals and vision as part of the criteria local governments can use during their analysis when developing comprehensive plans. Senator Ingoglia is the lead sponsor on the Senate version.
HB383/SB346: Public Construction is in its final committee stop in the Florida House and is in its second committee stop in the Florida Senate. The legislation builds on current law and prohibits all local preferences for Public Works Projects regardless of the dollar amount of the project or the funding source. This power grab by the supermajority in Tallahassee will put local small businesses at a huge disadvantage when competing against big corporations for local public projects.
As residents of Citrus County, we must stand up for our hometown values and our local small businesses by speaking out publicly about these bills and by contacting our legislators.
Nathan Sharp
Crystal River
Flags in churches are OK with me
I just read the Letter to the Editor from the gal who feels an American Flag in a church is Political. Wow – We have many proud Americans in the USA who fly our flag so that when we recite the Pledge of Allegiance we can say “Under God.” Perhaps you should take a better look at confusing politics with being a Christian. I’m from the time when I was proud to say a prayer in school and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance made me both a proud Christian AND proud of our country.
Nikki Hagan
Beverly Hills
Hilarious solution to our massive road problems
Citrus County Commissioner Ruthie Schlabach has a possible answer to fix the deteriorating roads in Inverness Village 4: Buy used war mats from Army surplus stores and piece them together over the dirt.
Schlabach, responding to public comments during Tuesday’s meeting, said she got the idea from stories told by her father, a World War II pilot.
These “Marston Mats,” as they were called, were used to quickly build temporary runways and landing strips for troops. They are made of perforated steel planking and were used right up to the Vietnam War.
Who elects these people?
Frank Munday
Hernando
Second race to the moon
Seeing a full moon in the western sky took me back to our first moon landing, which was a major technological feat for our country. We need to use that enthusiasm and start a new race to economic independence. We have hollowed out our industrial base by relying heavily on China’s factories and labor to produce many products that once were manufactured here. There are many challenges to reverse the trends that have eroded our manufacturing competitiveness and national security.
The American labor market is more expensive than the government-run Chinese labor market, which has led to exporting jobs and manufacturing overseas. Our energy costs are higher than China, also making our manufacturing costs higher. Additionally, our manufacturers have to comply with costly government regulations. A way to help make the U.S. more attractive as a manufacturing center is through the “smart factory.” This is using data-driven information to build at a lower cost than traditional assembly line manufacturing and would use artificial intelligence (AI) and machines to learn and analyze data to learn as it goes to drive automated processes. It would be able to self-correct to the latest and best methods to meet the latest consumer demands. AI would help reinvent the best solutions. You would still have a workforce, which with this added technology can be more productive. Product quality will be better due to constant manufacturer improvements. Consumers don’t mind spending more on products that will last. The smart factory idea is not new and could be gradually put into any American company to help bring back manufacturing here.
The Senate and House have the two bills (COMPETES Act and USICA) to address trade policies to stop Chinese companies from selling duty-free goods while American firms are forced to deal with heavy tariffs. There are also financial provisions to help with workforce investments and scientific innovation that will fund semiconductor manufacturing and decouple the supply chain dependency with China. The COVID crisis should have been a wake-up call for economic independence and its relationship to our national security. These two bills are a start, but Congress has much more work to do to restore our manufacturing capability.
Walter Pike
Beverly Hills