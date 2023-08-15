Letter to the editor logo 2021

I was delighted to watch the BOCC meeting of 7/25/23 when some of the environmental concerns of the new 7-Eleven disaster-in-waiting in Homosassa were addressed.

It obviously set off additional alarm bells with myself and most of the residents in Ozello, since many of the salient points apply to our fighting the projected glampground in a wetland area that frequently floods and that is located contiguous to our precious St. Martins Marsh Aquatic Preserve.

