I was delighted to watch the BOCC meeting of 7/25/23 when some of the environmental concerns of the new 7-Eleven disaster-in-waiting in Homosassa were addressed.
It obviously set off additional alarm bells with myself and most of the residents in Ozello, since many of the salient points apply to our fighting the projected glampground in a wetland area that frequently floods and that is located contiguous to our precious St. Martins Marsh Aquatic Preserve.
It's a good idea but in the worst of all possible locations.
Ms. Bays said: "We need to get ahead of this (growth) curve and be mindful of our environmentally sensitive areas."
Ms. Davis said "It is an insane growth rate … we need to keep away from the coast."
Ms. Finegan, at the crux of the matter, said "When you know better, you do better."
A very wise, objective comment and certainly one that should apply to the Sunshine glampground.
It is with respect and genuine love for our neighbors, our environment, our wildlife, our waters and our safety in Ozello that I urge you to vote a resounding "NO" on 8/22/23 to the applicant's request for rezoning and a land use change.
Here is the chance to visibly do the right thing.