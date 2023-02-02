We now have a major loss of public trust in all American Institutions, especially U.S. Congress and SCOTUS (federal and state courts). Because social media enables politically polarizing vitriol discourses in the public domain, we have an American cultural war between elitism and popularism. Once in America, collective cultural glue ideals such as expertise, truth, facts, and objective science were real to every citizen.
Sadly, but not surprising, ignorance, incompetence, needless suffering, and untimely deaths are now commonplace in America. The emergence of tribal political popularism is now questioning expertise, facts, truth, and objective science where we are now living in political social media filth. Our American 2-party political system has the utmost inability to handle controversial topics without devolving into toxicity, violence, and harassment. Just watch the evening news on television.
The war between elitism and popularism is simply a cultural war of decency attrition. Having an American society full of citizens embracing tribal popularism poisoned with unfounded opinions, conspiracies, blatant lies, and alternative facts is demonstrably harming our very Democratic Republic and constitutional freedoms. Social media, spreading misinformation and flaming partisan hatred and violence, is overt evidence that social media is no longer a level playing field of information. We are all using social media forums that give an asymmetric advantage to all the political liars, ignorant citizens, crazies, and lunatics.
By far, Twitter is one of the worst social media forums enabling the exponential exchange of bad ideas, enduring conspiracies, and self-replicating lies. Most everyone’s opinion on any media exchange is not valuable. One having a strong opinion in public when you know nothing about a topic creates an ignorant and divisive American society. Social media, besides being polarizing and short sighted, is simply rear looking by enabling retribution, retaliation and a sense of entitled revengeful punishment against others. What an astonishing waste of personal time and attention for all citizens.
Fixing the unwanted social “pollution” consequences of polarization and dehumanization are well worth talking about how we can better spend quality time on social media – most importantly, on our terms. The question of whether it’s possible or not to build social media networks based on facts, truth, and objective reason is genuinely good for all of us to openly discuss in public to create forward looking solutions. At the end of the day, good ideas matter.