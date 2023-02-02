We now have a major loss of public trust in all American Institutions, especially U.S. Congress and SCOTUS (federal and state courts). Because social media enables politically polarizing vitriol discourses in the public domain, we have an American cultural war between elitism and popularism. Once in America, collective cultural glue ideals such as expertise, truth, facts, and objective science were real to every citizen.

Sadly, but not surprising, ignorance, incompetence, needless suffering, and untimely deaths are now commonplace in America. The emergence of tribal political popularism is now questioning expertise, facts, truth, and objective science where we are now living in political social media filth. Our American 2-party political system has the utmost inability to handle controversial topics without devolving into toxicity, violence, and harassment. Just watch the evening news on television.

