Over the past few years, teenage suicide rates have drastically increased along with cases of hospitalization for self-harm. Younger people are experiencing depression more than ever before. Because of bullying and other acts online, several in Congress want to pass the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA). This bill wants to make social media accountable by providing safeguards to protect sensitive information and to disable addictive product features. It would allow more parental control and also a channel whereby harmful behaviors to children can be reported. Social media would be responsible for not allowing content depicting self harm, suicide, eating disorders, substance abuse and sexual exploitation. To keep up to date, annual audits of their platform would be performed.
Several groups such as American Civil Liberties Union and Fight for the Future claim that this is censorship and would increase government online surveillance. Practically as long as there has been the internet, Congress has tried to propose laws to control what kids can view online. The bill has bipartisan support and was introduced by Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN). Now some are claiming that the bill will censor education on racism or demonize LGBTQ+ children. Still many Democrats also feel it would protect kids from harmful platforms. Others feel it will be policing the internet users, without addressing any accountability of the tech platforms themselves. It will give the platforms more power to decide what kind of users and content will be allowed.