Descendants of disabled and other Veterans who served during the 'Korean Wartime Era' are grateful to the citizens of the Republic of Korea, who, unlike their fellow Americans, have not forgotten the sacrifices of those who gave all of, or a part of themselves to keep South Korea free ... and from time to time, show their appreciation to the children of the war's veterans ... in contrast to those in the Biden Administration who required the remaining veterans of that 'forgotten war', and all other veterans, save those who are 100% disabled, or were POWs, to once again pay for their life-saving drugs the Trump Administration had forgiven, but reinstated by the Democrats in 2021, while conterminously continuing to pause repayment of $400 Billion in student loan debt.
George Borchers