It never seems to fail and is a knee jerk reaction. Within seconds of a mass shooting, politicians demand tougher gun control laws. Many times the current laws would not have prevented this mass shooting as the shooter ticked all the boxes to be able to own a gun. The emotional response is to tax them, ban them, or regulate them. Instead of emotional duress but a clear mind, one would see it is illogical. and could cause us to lose one of our liberties , as well as our lives. Law-abiding gun owners follow the regulations of gun ownership. Criminals by the very nature are "criminals" which mean they DO NOT FOLLOW THE LAWS. Many times the mass shooter was not supposed to even have a gun legally and yet they stole it, borrowed it, or got it through some other means.
Knee jerk stricter gun laws means loss of liberty and innocent lives by someone (criminal) that would not adhere to gun laws. Forget emotions and look at some facts: gun ownership prevented an estimated 2.5 million crimes a year. In one study, 60% of convicted felons stated that they avoided committing the crime when they knew the victim was armed. Approximately 400,000 life-threatening violent crimes are prevented using firearms. One sad statistic: Over half of the 47,173 suicides in the U.S. involved firearms (2017). JustFacts.Org has a wealth of information about gun laws and firearms.