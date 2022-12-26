Will your 2023 New Year’s resolution be to stop cussing in public?
Probably not if you are like most Americans. Profanity and offensive language have become an acceptable widely observed social norm in our culture.
Studies have shown that a vocabulary of 20 or 30 swear or curse words are in one’s vocabulary by the age of 12. The average adult retains at least 10 of these words. They are remembered and uttered publicly by everyone from presidents, Congressional leaders, to people of all ages and genders, especially when shopping, in traffic, or at sporting events.
I remember my first cussing exclamation while given a ride home on the handlebars of an older kid’s bike. As he let me off at my house, a neighborhood dog charged nipping at our feet. The big kid yelled the classic four-letter swear identifying feces. I followed his example yelling the same. My aunt standing outside heard and
ran over saying “Shame on you! Get in the house to your mother!” She followed me and told what I said for which my mother cautioned, “Do it again and I will wash your mouth out with grandma’s soap!” The soap she was referring to was made from lye and meat fat. This was during World War II when regular soap was rationed. Just the sight of it was sufficient deterrent not to swear again, at least for the time being.
Nowadays obscenities have become communication shortcuts for expressing a wide range of feelings. The age of smartphone texting and tweeting has deadened the ability for many to talk in collective sentences.
These linguistic shortcuts of profanity, even though parts of America’s mores, remain offensive to many. Taboo words that may be acceptable within ethnic, racial, or religious groups, are typically not acceptable when said between different groups. That is why public profanity by anyone is risky. You never know who is listening that will counterattack to offset your offensiveness in some unexpected way.
Years ago, while canoeing and camping on the wonderful Saco River in Maine with a church group, we passed by a rowdy beer-ingested group camping on the shore. They yelled a barrage of profanities at us. One of the mothers in the group in a boisterous voce yelled, “God loves you too!” Someone else may have pulled a gun on them.
Silence was the result. We peacefully paddled on. Kind meaningful words work.
Ken Everts
Beverly Hills