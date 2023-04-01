Killing the buck
The U.S. dollar has been the top “buck” in most world transactions. The term originated as early colonial trades were done in buckskins as currency. China and Russia are working toward a gold-backed currency to buck the “buck” as the primary reserve currency of the world. Russia was forced off the dollar due to sanctions from their Ukraine invasion. Relations between these two enemies have thawed since 2017 when the Russian Central Bank opened its first overseas office in Beijing. The Foundation for Defense of Democracies has noted China has discussed for two decades about reforming the world’s financial system and weakening the dollar. Supposedly these countries have the following metric tons of gold: U.S. (8,133.5), Russia (32,298.5) and China (1.948.3). China may actually have much more. Due to the sanctions, Russia was removed from the SWIFT messaging system and its ruble fell 30 percent. SWIFT is a network used by financial institutions to send secure messages relating to transactions and the transfer of money and administered through the world bank. Seeing Russia’s plight, China is trying to de-dollarize as discreetly as possible so as not to be beholden to any western banking system that could be used as a weapon in war. Thus China could secretly be hoarding more gold.
Gold was trading at $1,877 per troy ounce (January 2023) with U.S holdings at 65 percent and China’s holdings at 3 percent of the foreign exchange. But the mysterious “Red Dragon” overtook South Africa as the largest gold producer in 2007. The United States is #4 in gold production with China and Russia #1 and #2, respectively.
We have become dangerously entwined and fueling the growth of our enemy who uses its preferential trade treatment as an economic aggression. 80 percent of the international intellectual-property theft is done by China. We need to prohibit China nationals from studying STEM fields at our universities and prohibit Chinese funding at U.S.universities or research labs. Our reliance on imports of rare-earth elements and pharmaceuticals must stop as it gives China leverage.
The tango is a beautiful dance with both moving in symmetrically. Now the graceful moves are clumsily executed. We need to leave the dance floor and strike out again on our own. The dance with China ended long ago. We need to separate our economies and ties. Congress needs to act quickly.
Cindy Gross
Beverly Hills
Back in my day ...
So, what are the things we should value and appreciate as we go through our short term on this planet? As a new 80-year-old, my 50-something-year-old children have recently asked me how I felt about certain new issues.
They wanted to know my opinion about transgender folks (men) dressing up as women and all the clothing attire associated with it. I replied that the only men’s attire I remember adding was our jockstraps during athletic events.
They then inquired about binary and gay issues. I explained that Bi-nary in my time referred to computer language, i.e., 1 and 0. I said I really had no experiences with gay people, as boys and girls at that time simply wanted love and enjoyed sex with each other. Strange right?
Their next big inquiry dealt with education and what books we read during our years in school. I said my elderly gray-haired teacher pounded world history in me until I passed out. Wars, geography, communism, the Depression and our Constitution.
What did you do for excitement and entertainment growing up? Kick the can, spin the bottle, hide and seek, and yes, we did knock over a couple of outdoor wooden johns during Halloween.
So Dad, as you are now older and wiser, what have you learned? I’ve learned that embracing my close friends at every chance I get fulfills me immensely. I understand that appreciation and love of my friends means looking at their heart and soul and not political or religious beliefs. I’ve learned that ignoring outward appearance is crucial in evaluating the quality within. I also believe I may not have gained any friends discussing religion and politics, but surely have lost some.
My kids then asked: Dad, why did you join the military? Honestly, I knew my draft number was up so I enlisted to get into something I could enjoy. Military Intelligence was my choice. I can hear the cackling already. “Military intelligence”? Is that even possible?” Ha. You have no idea what secrets are hidden in the wisdom of the military.
So, Dad, as you grow older, what are you most thankful for? I’m thankful my children are respectful and care enough to ponder these questions. I’m thankful my wife of 56 years is still with me. I’m thankful that America is still a sign of freedom.
Don Slough
Beverly Hills
Ingoglia is doing good things
I wonder if the folks writing in to attack Senator Ingoglia would do so if they actually looked at all the good work he is doing for our state this year. Case in point, Ingoglia is spearheading reforms to combat human trafficking alongside Governor DeSantis and Attorney General Moody. That doesn’t sound like someone who is playing games to me. That sounds like someone who wants to make life better for some of the most vulnerable among us.
Ingoglia’s bill will make sure safe houses for human trafficking victims are certified, improve education and visibility of help for people who are being trafficked, and bring the hammer down on the bad guys doing the trafficking. I, for one, am glad to have a Senator willing to take on this issue. It’s despicable that in 2023, we are still dealing with the evil of human slavery. Ingoglia’s hard work will make a real difference for victims who are suffering unspeakable horror every day.
Bob Yao
Crystal River
The government calls it protection
I recently replaced my AC/heat unit, and was informed the company had to routinely get a county permit and I was to make an appointment for inspection. I would choose a day, and then wait from for the inspector. No choice of AM or PM. Just wait all day 8-5!
The inspector came, and informed me if I had missed my appointment, the county would fine me $50. The reason I had no choice for AM/PM
appointment is the inspectors have such a busy schedule. Also if I have a door or window replaced, same thing. This is to “protect” the public.
If I hire a state-licensed dealer who is insured, why do I need Big Brother to protect me? What next? If I buy a new washer/dryer, or
toaster, will the government want to inspect them too?
I am rather annoyed at all this control, Or as the government labels it, “Protection.”
Helen F. Koczur
Homosassa
Ingoglia fighting to keep us safe
No legislator is working harder to keep us safe than our state senator, Blaise Ingoglia. Monsters like Nikolas Cruz don’t deserve to escape the ultimate punishment for their heinous crimes. Blaise’s work to reform Florida’s death penalty law responsibly balances constitutional protections without sacrificing justice. He’s also helping local police departments receive more funding to process DNA evidence so more crimes can be solved and more victims can see justice done. I want to thank Senator Ingoglia for his good work to support victims and crack down on criminals. I will feel safer knowing these laws are on the books.
Roy San Martin
Beverly Hills
Have you seen your kids on their cell phones?
How about those cell phones, guns, dirty magazines and where you learned about people who didn’t look like you? Be honest …there are no teachers that are teaching your kid to be gay. Kids aren’t in the library checking out books about how to become gay. You all know that but are willing to say that’s what is going on to stand behind this hate monger you praise as your “freedom fighter” in Florida.
I was born and raised in Florida and not just in the rural areas where we are now. Not once in any school did a teacher talk about anything to do with gay people. Nor did I feel guilty during any lesson about slavery. I felt disgusted that it happened but not guilty. Even back then I didn’t learn about gay people from a book I checked out at a library. No sir, no ma’am … I learned it at home finding “well hidden” porn under my stepfather’s side of the mattress. Learned about how quickly you could almost die from a gun from a “well hidden gun” my little brother got out of the closet and then out of the glovebox in the truck, learned about racism at home. It wasn’t in the Alice in Wonderland book I read at night from the school library. It is absolutely crazy, however, that almost every child in the county here that I see in a store or restaurant has a cell phone in front of their face but the parents are worried about a library book. And from some of the stories I hear from my own child and child’s friends, the comments some teachers at the high school make to the kids should be more concerning than what DeSantis is worried about. And what about all the stuff the kids learn on the playground and the bus?
I mean come on … I am so tired of watching all the hard-core Republicans rally around hate-filled politicians, the same people that go to church on Sunday and pray gay away, but hey, at least you can carry your guns and not wear a mask during a pandemic. Oh and just some reminders, hide those dirty magazines, lock up those guns and freedom is never free. And by the way another school shooting just happened in Nashville. More babies died sitting in a school room … Why?
Davie Shaw
Homosassa
Don’t change the the nature of Ozello
My husband and I fell in love with Ozello’s beauty and Old Florida charm on a drive one afternoon. If we would have known that a development would soon try to come into our small quaint town, then we would have never purchased our home. I mean, who wants to live right next to a development? Sunshine RV Campground LLC (Jennefer Mazgrade) is asking for a land designation change from residential to allow RVs and glampgrounds, which it is not currently zoned for, nor ever been which was made clear at the February PDC hearing by the land development staff, there is no proof.
The applicant would be developing this RV park right next door to residential homes. This is certainly not a fit with the current area and local residents on and around the street are very much against this. We have many concerns with the infrastructure not being able to support the amount of people and traffic coming down our very narrow hair-pin turned streets.
The planning Commissioner Michael Facemyer said he drove down some of the roads in the area leading to the proposed development and had a hard time navigating them in his mid-size SUV, let alone an RV. He is quoted saying: “The infrastructure is not there to support this project.” The applicant has already met with the Citrus County Planning & Development Commission in February and it was denied in a 5-2 vote, showing that the PDC has valid concerns about this project being a fit for the community. So we urge the Citrus County commissioners to uphold this decision to reject this project as it would change the entire community.
We love our small piece of paradise that is currently free from developers, and if they are allowed to change the zoning then that will open it up for more developers, it will be a domino effect. Can you blame us for wanting to preserve this last piece of “Old Florida” for not only us, but future generations to come.
The BOCC is set to vote on this issue on April 25 at 5 p.m. at the Citrus County Courthouse. If you support our denial of this project, please take a minute and fill out the form that will be forwarded to the five commissioners who will be voting. Help protect Ozello and have this development denied.
Casey Gonzales
Crystal River
Fort Cooper says thank you
On behalf of the Friends of Fort Cooper Inc., the staff, and the rangers of Fort Cooper State Park, I’d like to thank the teachers, 220 students, and chaperones who attended Living History Day on Friday, March 17. We were pleased to be able to host them.
Fort Cooper Days on March 18-19 was also a big success. Thankfully, the predicted rain never occurred, and hundreds of visitors attended, enjoying the reenactments and our living historians.
Thanks to Inverness Mayor Bob Plaistad and Florida State Park Foundation representative Sarah Campbell for speaking during our new fort wall ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The Friends of Fort Cooper is a small and efficient group of 25 volunteers. We depend on donations from local organizations and individuals that lighten our work and lead to continued success. We thank the following businesses for their generosity: the David Rom State Farm Insurance Agency, Circle K Gas, Jimmy Johns, Hungry Howie’s Pizza, Domino’s Pizza, Angelotti’s Pizza, The Bistro, Culver’s, Robin’s Country Kitchen, Inverness Country Club, Olive Garden, Bellamy Grove U-Pick Strawberries, Pudgee’s, Winn-Dixie, Publix, and Walmart.
Not to be excluded, the Chronicle’s sponsorship of Fort Cooper Days, its display ads, photos, and its feature stories are critical to reaching out to the community and retelling the story of this unique chapter of our local history. A hometown newspaper is invaluable for advertising future events sponsored by small nonprofits like the Friends of Fort Cooper Inc.
Signed,
Diane Clayton, President The Friends of Fort Cooper Inc.