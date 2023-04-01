Letter to the editor logo 2021

Killing the buck

The U.S. dollar has been the top “buck” in most world transactions. The term originated as early colonial trades were done in buckskins as currency. China and Russia are working toward a gold-backed currency to buck the “buck” as the primary reserve currency of the world. Russia was forced off the dollar due to sanctions from their Ukraine invasion. Relations between these two enemies have thawed since 2017 when the Russian Central Bank opened its first overseas office in Beijing. The Foundation for Defense of Democracies has noted China has discussed for two decades about reforming the world’s financial system and weakening the dollar. Supposedly these countries have the following metric tons of gold: U.S. (8,133.5), Russia (32,298.5) and China (1.948.3). China may actually have much more. Due to the sanctions, Russia was removed from the SWIFT messaging system and its ruble fell 30 percent. SWIFT is a network used by financial institutions to send secure messages relating to transactions and the transfer of money and administered through the world bank. Seeing Russia’s plight, China is trying to de-dollarize as discreetly as possible so as not to be beholden to any western banking system that could be used as a weapon in war. Thus China could secretly be hoarding more gold.

