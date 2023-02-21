The Chronicle’s Feb. 20 editorial outlined a developer’s proposal to convert a 16-acre parcel adjoining Fish Creek in Ozello into a “glampground” and RV park. I’m familiar with the property, having launched my kayak there on numerous occasions. 

Glamping (glamorous or upscale camping) has taken off all over the world, largely in conjunction with the global pandemic. Glampgrounds have become attractive options for enjoying the outdoors when properly situated, which would not be the case at Fish Creek. 

