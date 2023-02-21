The Chronicle’s Feb. 20 editorial outlined a developer’s proposal to convert a 16-acre parcel adjoining Fish Creek in Ozello into a “glampground” and RV park. I’m familiar with the property, having launched my kayak there on numerous occasions.
Glamping (glamorous or upscale camping) has taken off all over the world, largely in conjunction with the global pandemic. Glampgrounds have become attractive options for enjoying the outdoors when properly situated, which would not be the case at Fish Creek.
Because of its secluded beauty, diverse winter fishery and exceptional suitability for us anglers who fish in plastic vessels, Fish Creek has become one of my go-to waterways. On a good day, I could catch eight or more species during four or five hours of fishing, while not seeing another soul or hearing the roar of a motor boat. I’ve even caught juvenile barracuda, tarpon and grouper there, demonstrating its value as a nursery area.
My fishing buddies and I were disappointed when new owners acquired the property, closed off the only public access to the creek, and converted the site into a private, members-only operation.
More importantly, the owners have proposed developing a glampround, RV park and marina complex on property located in FEMA’s highest risk flood zone, with no provision made for improving evacuation routes during the next big blow.
As a retired biologist and natural resources manager, I’m concerned that the proposed development would result in significant ecological impacts when the area floods, as it often does, especially with respect to the proposed multi-hookup central sewer system. The county is making good progress in its septic-to-sewer conversion program. It doesn’t need a new large septic system potentially releasing raw sewage into one of the most pristine creeks and estuaries along the Nature Coast, as well as into the adjoining St. Martins Marsh and Nature Coast Aquatic Preserves.
Considerable clearing of mangroves and other plants has already occurred on the property. We need to keep nature in the Nature Coast.
For anyone wishing to provide input on this ill-advised proposal, the Citrus County Board of Commissioners has scheduled a meeting to consider it on April 25.
I expect the Chronicle will keep us posted on any scheduling changes.