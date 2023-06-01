1. Emergency fire and ambulance vehicles must travel on a poorly paved, twisted road that takes at least 30 minutes from Connell Heights Fire Station.
2. Accidents on the Ozello Trail, a one road in and one road out, block emergency vehicles and evacuations.
3. There is no central sewer system in this low coastal, flood zone area which the Land Development Code requires for development in Lakes and Coastal regions.
4. A "family friendly" atmosphere at the RV/Glampground Park requires compliance from all renters and enforcement.
5. "If you build it … they will come." Rezoning to RVP could expand to more on other parcels in Ozello.
In my opinion, the BOCC should vote NO to the proposed Sunshine RV park on June 20.