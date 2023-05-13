In 6000 B.C., Mesopotamian tribes introduced the concept of bartering to the Phoenicians. Then about 1250 B.C., these tribes created the first gold and silver coins called shekels to facilitate trade. China probably started making bronze coins about 1000 B.C. as trade heated up between countries of Asia and the Middle East. Later they used paper money around 700-800 A.D. It was phased out in 1455 due to distrust of value as compared with gold and silver.

The concept of digital money was introduced with credit cards. Banks found these cards as an option for increased financial demands by most Americans after WWII. Today more than two-thirds of Americans carry credit cards. In 1982, Saskatchewan Credit Union introduced the debit card that took money directly from one’s checking account. By the beginning of the 21st century, debit cards were ubiquitous. Denmark has the highest rate of debit card usage with over 99.02 percent of its population prefer debit card to cash. About 82.8 percent of Americans use a debit card over cash.

