In 6000 B.C., Mesopotamian tribes introduced the concept of bartering to the Phoenicians. Then about 1250 B.C., these tribes created the first gold and silver coins called shekels to facilitate trade. China probably started making bronze coins about 1000 B.C. as trade heated up between countries of Asia and the Middle East. Later they used paper money around 700-800 A.D. It was phased out in 1455 due to distrust of value as compared with gold and silver.
The concept of digital money was introduced with credit cards. Banks found these cards as an option for increased financial demands by most Americans after WWII. Today more than two-thirds of Americans carry credit cards. In 1982, Saskatchewan Credit Union introduced the debit card that took money directly from one’s checking account. By the beginning of the 21st century, debit cards were ubiquitous. Denmark has the highest rate of debit card usage with over 99.02 percent of its population prefer debit card to cash. About 82.8 percent of Americans use a debit card over cash.
Digital currency is convenient. Many feel it is safer than cash as one can easily be robbed of cash. Or is it safe? Digital currency can be hacked. Some say we need to modernize. They point to China’s digital yuan, which accounts for over $120 billion worth of transactions. Since the U.S. dollar is still the world currency, a digital version would mean an ease of exchange and help keep us a critical global economic power. Others argue that the digital dollar would increase risks of failure, hackings, and privacy breaches. There would be government tracking of our transaction and a possibility of federal access to our bank accounts. In 2020, China froze bank accounts of pro-Democracy protests. Could that happen here? Possibly.
There is another concept with digital currency called zero-knowledge proof technology (ZKP). With ZKP, your age, credit score data, etc. would be known. Thus if you want to purchase alcohol or a gun and are underage, it will flag and stop this transaction. Knowing your credit score, ZKP could pre-approve car loans more quickly without revealing to the dealer your credit score. This sounds also scary as the government can control and prevent certain transactions.
Congress should prohibit the Fed and Treasury from issuing a digital national currency as it will open the door to surveillance and close the door on our freedoms.