The energy in the room was something that you would have never guessed. The almost filled-room was smiling, laughing, hugging, shaking hands and other friendly gestures. These were Citrus County residents who normally bark their point of view at each other or at the commission. Not on Tuesday.
Know when your computer is going slow and someone says, "Did you turn it off and back on again?" That is what happened. We turned off our issues for a second and rebooted. There were no grudges from the podium, no name calling, no rude interrupting from the dais.