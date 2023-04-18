In the courts of law, viewpoint discrimination is a form of content discrimination. Content discrimination would be if the government or publication restricted speech on a particular subject. An example would be a ban on all subjects relating to COVID. A viewpoint discrimination would be singling out a particular opinion. A good example would be any mention that COVID vaccines do not work would be a viewpoint discrimination.
If the Citrus County Chronicle were essentially taking sides in a debate and engaging in viewpoint discrimination, it would be considered unconstitutional and restricting our First Amendment rights. Someone recently mentioned in Sound Off that a certain woman's views in an opinion letter was right wing extremism and should not be published by the newspaper. The newspaper can not restrict Free Speech unless it contains any of the following: incitement of lawless action, defamation, fraud, obscenity, child pornography, fighting words, or threats. I commend the Citrus County Chronicle for printing all viewpoints. This may help us to better understand situations from other positions. Considering other beliefs and viewpoints may give us a better understanding, greater empathy, and help reduce bias and conflicts.