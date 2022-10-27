Our Citrus County school communities now face a unique set of threats ranging from targeted violence to bomb threats.
School violence has been in the news all too often with many fatalities that affect the health and well-being of our county's youth. Prior to the 1950s violence was unheard of in schools. Police in larger cities soon realized that spending time with kids seems to help reduce juvenile crime.
The School Resource Officer (SRO) program started in the 1980s. In 1992-93, SROs were incorporated into every high school and middle school. Part-time deputies were in the elementary schools. The theory that building a positive relationship between students and law enforcement leads to safer schools. Students would be more open to report any unusual issues that might end in violence.
There are now two schools of thought SROs in schools, which are through the Citrus County Sherriff’s Office or Guardians, which are armed personnel hired by the school district.
Usually the salary for an SRO are greater than the salary of a Guardian. But should we put a cheaper cost on saving children's lives?
SROs have initial training of 770 hours compared to only 144 hours for a Guardian. Continual annual hours are 32-plus hours (SRO) vs 16 hours (Guardian). SROs offer prevention classes at all grade levels to students. Guardians do not offer such programs, which help to build a positive rapport with the students.
Since SROs are sworn constitutional officers, they have the authority to arrest an assailant. Guardians do not have the authority to arrest, nor act in a law enforcement capacity except to reduce the intensity of the violence or prevent an active assailant from doing harm according to Florida Statutes 30.15(1) K.
SROs wear a law enforcement uniform and drive a sheriff's vehicle. They have two AR-15s, ballistic shield and a helmet. Guardians have limited uniform, limited ballistic gear and a duty weapon only. As sworn law enforcement officers, SROs have mental health training to de-escalate a violent incident. Guardians are not sworn law enforcement officers and get limited training to de-escalate school incidents.
Our children really matter. Nelson Mandela said: “There is no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way in which we treat its children.”
We need to rethink this issue and keep SROs in our schools.
Editor’s Note: Every Citrus County school has an SRO.