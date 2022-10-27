Letter to the editor logo 2021

Our Citrus County school communities now face a unique set of threats ranging from targeted violence to bomb threats.

School violence has been in the news all too often with many fatalities that affect the health and well-being of our county's youth. Prior to the 1950s violence was unheard of in schools. Police in larger cities soon realized that spending time with kids seems to help reduce juvenile crime.

