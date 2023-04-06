I read your post about the girl needing a kidney. My husband has been waiting for over five years for a kidney. He has end stage renal failure and is on dialysis 4 1/2 hours, three times a week. The longer he is on dialysis, the more health problems he has.
He has been taken off the list for an ulcer, while waiting on that, he had heart surgery and had to go on Plavix. Healed the ulcers (caused by one of his meds), took a year, then was told couldn’t get back on the transplant list because of the Plavix. It has been a long battle for him but his faith has brought him through so far! With all his issues, he shouldn’t be here but God has chosen for him to stay so far.
There’s a lot more I could say about his story but I just wanted to tell you it is very hard to get a kidney, and we pray every day it will be in his future soon. So I’m glad people hear stories about the need for kidney donors. To bring awareness. Who knows there might be a miracle waiting out there for my husband to get a living donor someday. When I go to his dialysis clinic, my heart breaks because there are so many people waiting. But when the wait turns into years, it becomes so much harder and you wonder, will my time run out before mine comes?
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
And you have to live with the health problems caused by kidney failure, the fatigue and the difficulty in travel and much more! Can’t go to Ohio to visit our son because we would be too far away to get the call if one became available. As his wife, it’s very hard to watch him literally live his life for nothing but doctors and prescriptions to keep him going. He was such an active person. But the best thing I can say is that through it all, he has maintained a positive attitude and he has fought a good fight and he has kept the faith. May God bless him.