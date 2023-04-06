I read your post about the girl needing a kidney. My husband has been waiting for over five years for a kidney. He has end stage renal failure and is on dialysis 4 1/2 hours, three times a week. The longer he is on dialysis, the more health problems he has.

He has been taken off the list for an ulcer, while waiting on that, he had heart surgery and had to go on Plavix. Healed the ulcers (caused by one of his meds), took a year, then was told couldn’t get back on the transplant list because of the Plavix. It has been a long battle for him but his faith has brought him through so far! With all his issues, he shouldn’t be here but God has chosen for him to stay so far.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle