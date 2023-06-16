On Monday, we mourned a Marion County mother who should not have died. A mother who was protecting her children from an unhinged neighbor. A mother doing what all mothers do; love their babies. This mother, AJ Owens, knocked on a closed, locked, metal door and was shot to death through the door in front of her 9-year-old son. Her son now blames himself for the death of his mother, a tremendous weight that no child should ever carry. There were many victims that day. Four young children will grow up without a lifetime of special moments with their mother. AJ’s own mother, brother, and a number of beloved family members and friends are left to struggle through immense sadness, grief and senseless loss.
Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law, along with other recent gun related legislation, enables a dangerous gun culture that abandons safety measures for all Floridians and disproportionately affects gun violence victims of color.