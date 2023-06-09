The letter by Anton Van Usen regarding the county-owned roads at Inverness Village Unit 4 — was what I have known of for years and was one of my campaign topics.
The letter was that the county has not constructed the roads although agreeing to do so and receiving funds from the developer to do so, mentioning the interest from that money, property taxes and impact fees the county has collected from the property owners at that subdivision.
Of course all of the current commissioners were not in office when the county made the agreement on roads in this subdivision: but that does not make them not responsible for the "outrageous and horrific situation", as one commissioner stated — as the county has refused to make emergency repairs or even put up street signs!
Really — it might even save the lives of residents — so that emergency vehicles can get through!
As Mr. Van Usen stated — that the Commissioners "should face the facts, get their act together, finally step up to the plate and do what they should have done some 50 years ago: construct the paved roads in IVU4 at their (county) own cost!"
I concur: Citrus County Board of County Commissioners: just do what is right and construct the roads at Inverness Village Unit 4!
Renee Christopher-McPheeters