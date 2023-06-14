On June 19, 1865, two years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation and two months after the end of the Civil War, Federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, and notified all African Americans that they were now free. This Black Independence Day is now a national holiday called “Juneteenth.” Like Martin Luther King’s birthday, it reminds us of the fundamental importance of racial justice.
The month of June is also Pride Month, during which the rights of the LGBTQ+ community are celebrated. A celebration rally will be held in Inverness on Saturday June 24, and this will be an opportunity for citizens of Citrus and Marion counties to turn out and express their solidarity with our LGBTQ+ friends, colleagues, and neighbors. Juneteenth and Pride Month should be special times of awareness, empathy, and universal love. To enlightened people, “woke” simply means aware, empathetic, and caring. Let us be “woke” and commit to the continual pursuit of mindful “wokeness” for ourselves and others!