It is quite worrisome that some people want to put an additional burden on the minds of American kids trying to instruct them about the “Gay” lifestyle. First of all they do not understand the straight lifestyle and won’t for many years. As with anything else regarding development there is no one size fits all set of guidelines.
Human sexuality, its endless variations, perversions and preferences have been studied and documented for ages. No clear consensus has ever been reached as to the right and wrong of sex other than sharing and giving pleasure. It is best left between the partners participating, preferably in private.