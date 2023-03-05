The first step is to silence the opposition. In Russia and other countries, expressing an opinion that is contradictory to that of the leader can get you killed. Here, it can only cost you your job. A county attorney here, a college president there, disrupt a private business by nullifying a 45 year old agreement with the state, and pretty soon no one will dare to speak out against you. It works in Russia, it worked in Nazi Germany, and it will probably work here unless something is done to stop it. The only way that I know to do that is at the ballot box. If you liked Trump, you are going to love DeSantis.
William Collins