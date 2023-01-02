How does this government expect people to live? If you get a raise on your SSI they take money away from your food stamps! Yet, they will give the world to the people who cross the border. Our people paid into all these things. Why are we getting the shaft?
How much do think people getting $50 a month can buy with $50. That is when a gallon of milk is $5, and eggs are $7. The people in Washington, D.C., just don't care. Me, myself I can't afford bacon any more or steak. When you pay $5 for a bag of chips that is it.