Closing statement in Monica Charen’s editorial in the Jan. 10 Chronicle says it all, “it's hard to see how they can be trusted with power.”
After two years of Biden leadership it appears that anybody could be trusted better than what we've seen in in the past two years. It's time to look ahead and establish some form of leadership that will move the country forward, rather than move a few individuals forward and the rest of us back
After all the gains that former President Trump made for us in his four years in office, it's a shame what has been done since then. Even if one didn’t like Donald Trump's personality, one has to admit when you really reflect on his term in office the things that were accomplished were outstanding.
Now we have been set back way beyond where we were when President Trump took office. It will be difficult to ever regain the ground we lost. Again I say, “It’s hard to see how they can be trust with power” (tongue in cheek).
Maybe, just maybe, Republicans will be able to pull us out of the swamp and move us forward again
Say a prayer for our country!