Letter to the editor logo 2021

Closing statement in Monica Charen’s editorial in the Jan. 10 Chronicle says it all, “it's hard to see how they can be trusted with power.”

After two years of Biden leadership it appears that anybody could be trusted better than what we've seen in in the past two years. It's time to look ahead and establish some form of leadership that will move the country forward, rather than move a few individuals forward and the rest of us back

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle