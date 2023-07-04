In 2004, Americans aligned as Democrats (35%), Republicans (33%) and Independents (31%). Today there has been a shift with more Independents (49%) and equally among the two major parties (25%). Lower approval rating and discontent could lead to a shake-up of the two-party system with a third-party candidate. This could benefit either the Democrat or Republican candidate or cause chaos among the Electoral College votes. Most Independent voters actually lean either "right" or "left" and align with one of the major parties. Only 1 of 10 actually identified as truly independent.
In 2020, 90% of voters saw a major difference between both major parties. It looks like 2024 may be a rematch of Biden vs. Trump. However in a recent NBC poll (April 2023), 70% of adults felt Biden should not run again. In the same poll, 60 % of adults felt Trump should also not run.
Laying the groundwork to launch a centrist, third-party “unity” ticket in 2024, the billionaire-funded group No Labels is buying its own ballot line — which is secretly being purchased outside disclosure rules that have long governed US election campaigns. Using loopholes in the campaign finance laws that may keep things anonymous as to who is paying for a "unity" ticket candidate, which would consist of a Republican and Democrat.
They are trying to collect $70 million to fund this campaign by ultraweathy anonymous donors under the guise of being "bipartisan." The No Party is being run as a nonprofit organization and can get around FEC rules. Back in 2008, it started as Unity08 and was cited by the FEC to register as a political party. However a 2010 ruling by the D.C. Circuit allowed Unity08 to remain as a nonpolitical group citing a 1981 decision that allowed a union to act as a "draft group" to encourage Ted Kennedy to run for president. The No Label group has been vague on their website about their political platform but tout the message: “need to listen more to the majority of Americans and less to extremists on the far left and right.'' Voters should be wary of this party's agenda. America needs to change but from within each party. Creating a new party funded by anonymous self-interest is not the answer.