In 2004, Americans aligned as Democrats (35%), Republicans (33%) and Independents (31%). Today there has been a shift with more Independents (49%) and equally among the two major parties (25%). Lower approval rating and discontent could lead to a shake-up of the two-party system with a third-party candidate. This could benefit either the Democrat or Republican candidate or cause chaos among the Electoral College votes. Most Independent voters actually lean either "right" or "left" and align with one of the major parties. Only 1 of 10 actually identified as truly independent.

In 2020, 90% of voters saw a major difference between both major parties. It looks like 2024 may be a rematch of Biden vs. Trump. However in a recent NBC poll (April 2023), 70% of adults felt Biden should not run again. In the same poll, 60 % of adults felt Trump should also not run.

