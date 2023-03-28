“Florida Republican's Bill Would Ban Young Girls From Discussing Their Periods In School.”
Yet, they're all for permit-less carry, which could endanger Floridians lives. Republicans want to wipe out black history and ban books. If the governor doesn't like what your business is saying about things he disagrees with, he may try to punish you.
A Florida Republican seeking to restrict sex education for students confirmed in a committee hearing on Wednesday that his bill would also ban young girls from discussing their menstrual cycles with school officials.
Rep. Stan McClain’s (R) proposed legislation, House Bill 1069, seeks to restrict the educational materials used in state schools, which critics have likened to book banning. The bill requires course material and instruction on sexually transmitted diseases, health education or material on human sexuality. We have another Republican that despises democracy and wants to remove democrats as a political party. It seems they are against LBGTQ Americans and minorities based on what they've enacted. With their super majority they're looking more like a fascist oligarchy.