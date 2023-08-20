Imagine living in a tiny central African village when members of a stronger tribe attack you and take you and your family into captivity. You are marched, in chains, for miles until you come to the coast. At the coast, you are forced into the hold of a slave ship, given a place to stay, just large enough to lie down but not large enough to turn over. After weeks of ocean travel, disease, seasickness, and vomiting in your crawl space, you arrive in America. Behind you, you have left your friends, family, village, and everything you hold dear. Many of your fellow passengers have died, uncaringly tossed into the ocean. Many more are sick, but you are placed on a platform and offered for sale by anyone with money.
You are no longer a person. You are property like a horse, a pig, or a table, and as property, you accompany your new owner to his farm or plantation. There you worked as long as your owner wanted you to: in the summer, 14-hour days. You might get a day off, but that was unlikely. If you became a parent, your child was your owner's property and could be sold, given away, or killed at your owner's discretion. If your owner raped your mother, sister, daughter, or wife, you could do nothing about it.