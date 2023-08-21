The U.S. has spent over $113 billion on Ukraine. Besides following the money, we need to know that the guns, ammunition, and equipment are getting to the "right people." Congress wants to establish a special inspector general to ensure that monies and supplies to Ukraine are used efficiently, effectively and as intended. Some of our costly weapons have ended up on the black market due to corrupt Ukrainian officials. Cutting off funds would be much more costly if Putin invades more of Europe.
We will be sending F-16 fighter jets later this month and start training Ukrainian pilots in Denmark. Some experts feel the F-16 jets will be of little value against a counteroffensive against Russia who now rules much of Ukraine airspace. The forecast is a long drawn out war. If the U.S. and NATO pose a direct conflict with Russia, it could be seen as a threat and result in the risk of nuclear warfare.
The U.S. has set a precedent since 1953 with the Korean ceasefire and the troop withdrawal from Vietnam and Afghanistan. Our politicians see the price of victory is far too high to continue the time and effort. We allow ourselves to fail. On the other hand our soldiers are motivated to win and will fight to be victorious. Our politicians do not know the nuances of war and only look to the constituents who seem to tire of a war.
I am not for war but to seek a sustainable peace in Europe. However I see Russia with an imperialist attitude which will need to be defeated militarily before it will abandon war as a way to dominate its neighbors. Any peace negotiations before their defeat will only let Russia rebuild its forces for a future assault. Another part of the equation would be if China allied with Russia. China also worries about sanctions against them if they allied with Russia. Fear of Russian nukes and the West’s aversion to casualties have stopped NATO from fighting Russia, which has a weak inferior armed forces. Some analysts say that Russia would be foolish to use nuclear weapons on a country it wishes to control. Many of the NATO nations have more nuclear capabilities to destroy the Russian military and their country. That is a deterrent for Russia. No one wants war, but to half-heartedly fight will only mean we will lose.