The U.S. has spent over $113 billion on Ukraine. Besides following the money, we need to know that the guns, ammunition, and equipment are getting to the "right people." Congress wants to establish a special inspector general to ensure that monies and supplies to Ukraine are used efficiently, effectively and as intended. Some of our costly weapons have ended up on the black market due to corrupt Ukrainian officials. Cutting off funds would be much more costly if Putin invades more of Europe.

We will be sending F-16 fighter jets later this month and start training Ukrainian pilots in Denmark. Some experts feel the F-16 jets will be of little value against a counteroffensive against Russia who now rules much of Ukraine airspace. The forecast is a long drawn out war. If the U.S. and NATO pose a direct conflict with Russia, it could be seen as a threat and result in the risk of nuclear warfare.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle