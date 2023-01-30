Come on, Floridians. Think!
Are you sure your vote counts? You elected Andrew Warren a State Attorney and Governor DeSantis removed him from office and appointed another in his place.
Is this the kind of leadership you want? Or do you want dominance?
Carol Bergmann
Crystal River