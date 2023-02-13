One of the best explanations of "woke" was in Sunday’s Letters To The Editor, “Definitely not woke.”
The governors’ delusional definition of "woke" is a Republican talking point not what it actually means!
"Indoctrination" is absolutely NOT synonymous with " enlightenment ," " empathy" or " woke"!
Indoctrination is drilling your religious beliefs into others who might not believe what you believe.
What many of the parents who back what the governor is preaching don't understand is that someday the "babies" they are trying to protect will go out into the "real world" and be totally unprepared.
As the governor is good at saying "Florida is a free state."
Maybe his definition of "free" is his same definition of "woke.” Whatever he wants it to be, because he has appointed himself "The King of FloriDUH .”
Mary Warner
Hernando