Now that Republicans will be taking over the House of Representatives in January, I’ve been waiting to hear about their plans to tackle inflation. They ran on the promise of lowering prices for all Americans; it was in many, if not most, of their TV ads and a big part of their campaign speeches.

So, what is their grand plan to reduce inflation? Are they planning to take on corporations who are making record profits with their price hikes? Reduce taxes on hard-working low- and middle-income Americans?

