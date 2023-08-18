The county board has done a disservice to the local community with their actions negotiating lease terms with Right Rudder Aviation. This latest board action yet again demonstrates the board's inability to act in their constituent's best interests.
Citrus County resident discontent suggests that county board elections will fix this, but this won’t happen soon enough for Right Rudder Aviation.
One of the immediate implications will include losses (hint: political kryptonite) that affect Citrus County families and the overall economic stability of the area. Anticipated new third-party airport business interests, which bring additional jobs, will look elsewhere. Those that are already established will leave.
The board's decision is already sending negative signals to other businesses considering investing in the county. If the county does not honor agreements, they will be less inclined to invest in the area resulting in more lost opportunities and economic stagnation.
The decision has already tarnished the county's reputation as a business-friendly and reliable partner. Why would any reputable business risk a venture or partnership investment in Citrus County?
The legal implications of the board's actions could be quite serious. I expect Right Rudder Aviation is exploring legal recourse available to them due to the described board breach of lease terms. I understand this is a 20-year lease, with three five-year golden parachute "outs" for the county. Is there a Right Rudder Aviation performance issue justifying not renewing?
The realized successes of Right Rudder Aviation and the nature of their business (Right Rudder Aviation is NOT just another carwash, gas-station, fast-food chain) here in Citrus County has been a source of pride for my family. Fast food joints are good for Citrus County, but these just don’t resonate in conversation about Citrus County commerce quite like that of the rehabilitation of the Inverness Airport.