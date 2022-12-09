I've read some very noteworthy and intelligent letters and others that show why this county is in dire straits. Forget about voter suppression. Make it a mandate that every voter take an IQ test!
Jack Burt
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
I've read some very noteworthy and intelligent letters and others that show why this county is in dire straits. Forget about voter suppression. Make it a mandate that every voter take an IQ test!
Jack Burt
Inverness