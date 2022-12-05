The Republicans have won the House of Representatives. Now comes the opportunity for them to govern. The Republican majority campaigned on their ability to solve many of our problems.
Problems like a massive Fentanyl epidemic. Problems like a lack of a national immigration policy to control our southern borders and allow appropriate immigrants to become citizens. Problems like Inflation. Problems like COVID, the flu, and RSV filling our hospitals. Problems like the Ukrainian, Russian, and NATO war.
There are many opportunities for a new Congress to exercise its leadership, but what is its agenda?
Revenge is sweet, they say, so they said they would investigate Hunter Biden.
Federal prosecutors are considering charges against Biden concerning alleged tax violations and a possibly false statement made while purchasing a firearm. So, if the Federal government has enough evidence to charge and try him, let them have it. But do we need a multi-million-dollar investigation by Congress?
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy suggested his party might pursue the impeachment of Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas. The U.S.-Mexican border has been a mess for as long as I can remember. Trying to blame and impeach Mayorkas for it is a waste of money. Instead, Congress should investigate how to fix the mess and deliver a comprehensive immigration policy to America.
While we are at it, there is a possibility that the House will investigate Dr. Anthony Fauci for his role in the COVID crisis, and they will investigate the origins of the COVID virus.
Congresswomen Green, the discoverer of the Jewish Space lasers, wants to investigate and impeach the president. Yea! That's a good use of Congressional time.
Of course, to protect our twice-impeached former president, Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan needs to investigate the FBI and the DOJ. He doesn't like how they have treated Trump.
The last time Republicans controlled Congress, they investigated Hillary Clinton and Benghazi. The investigation involved multi-congressional committees and the disclosure of at least 100,000 documents and devoured over $6.8 million of taxpayers' money, or nearly $8,000 per day.
In the end, the investigation fizzled. There were no criminal indictments, just lots of grandstanding by Republican committees and a president whose anthem was "Lock her up."
We can look forward to two years of more investigations that will produce nothing but "sound and fury, signifying nothing."