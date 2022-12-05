Letter to the editor logo 2021

The Republicans have won the House of Representatives. Now comes the opportunity for them to govern. The Republican majority campaigned on their ability to solve many of our problems.

Problems like a massive Fentanyl epidemic. Problems like a lack of a national immigration policy to control our southern borders and allow appropriate immigrants to become citizens. Problems like Inflation. Problems like COVID, the flu, and RSV filling our hospitals. Problems like the Ukrainian, Russian, and NATO war.

