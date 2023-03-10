Some time ago, I wrote a letter suggesting that the Republican House seems to be on a revenge tour. So, instead of passing bills in the House to advance the county's interest, they will investigate everything that happened in the past two years.
So far, their investigations have been a bust.
One of their investigations is looking at the polarization of the government, especially the FBI. The Committee had three ex-FBI agents testify. They produced no facts, just lots of theories. I guess that this is how most of their investigations will go. Lots of theories. Lots of conspiracies. Lots of money spent. No facts.
They want to investigate the border, Hunter Biden, the Afghanistan withdrawal, the origin of the Covid-19 pandemic, and whatever else they decide. These investigations will be similar to the Benghazi Investigations, which cost us $7 million, had 33 congressional and four public hearings, and took up thousands of personnel time with very few results.
Perhaps the House should be more concerned with increasing our national debt before we default. Right now, we are looking at default, and if the Republican Congress causes a default, it will impact all of us.
Treasury Secretary Yellen warns that Congress must raise the debt limit by Oct. 18, or the country risks default. A default could delay Social Security checks and veterans' benefits, increase borrowing costs and trigger a market sell-off and economic downturn. The Republican House is holding our debt increase hostage. They want to see decreases in our national spending and feel they can force Biden to negotiate by holding the debt hostage. These actions result from McCarthy's secret deal with radical House members.
From all indications, Republicans are planning for a default and throwing the county into chaos. They have developed a bill to send to the Ways and Means Committee. The bill says the government prioritizes Social Security and veterans' benefits and puts bondholders at the top as priority payments. Unfortunately, the computer systems are not designed to do what the bill requires, and the bill will fail to pass.
The House needs to raise the debt ceiling and then negotiate with the Democrats on our national priorities and fund them in the new budget.
If they need to investigate, let them go at it, but first, pass the debt limit and protect millions of Social Security recipients, veterans, and the vulnerable.