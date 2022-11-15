Letter to the editor logo 2021

Our U.S. Constitution is a remarkable document and occasionally challenged and frequently misunderstood.

A recent example in our local Chronicle contained a letter admonishing a weekly writer that her article contained an untruth in that she said a recent decision by the U.S. Supreme Court eliminated the Constitutional right to abortion. His explanation was that nowhere in the Constitution does it contain any actual wording regarding the right to an abortion. While that is true, Courtney Stewart is actually correct.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle