Our U.S. Constitution is a remarkable document and occasionally challenged and frequently misunderstood.
A recent example in our local Chronicle contained a letter admonishing a weekly writer that her article contained an untruth in that she said a recent decision by the U.S. Supreme Court eliminated the Constitutional right to abortion. His explanation was that nowhere in the Constitution does it contain any actual wording regarding the right to an abortion. While that is true, Courtney Stewart is actually correct.
There are many “rights” that we enjoy in the Constitution that are not specifically worded as such. In 1973, the Supreme Court ruled in Roe V Wade that a woman has a “Constitutional right” to an abortion via the 14th Amendment along with support from the 9th and we all have a right to privacy as such based on the amendment.
Hence, Courtney is correct in her assertion that a Constitutional right was eliminated. The amendment allows for a fundamental right to a woman’s personal liberty, dignity, equality and bodily integrity.
Many of our “Constitutional rights” are inferred and extended. Amendment I for example allows for the freedom of speech. Nowhere does it explicitly state that speech venues include TV, Radio, Twitter or Facebook, yet we enjoy the freedom via those methods as allowed by Amendment I.
Amendment II allows for the right of people to keep and bear arms but does not say anything about the type of arms such as an AR15 or a 45 revolver, yet they are allowed due to the inference in the amendment.
I am not, by the way, challenging the integrity of the recent ROE V. Wade decision, just advocating that we need to investigate information that passes by us each day.