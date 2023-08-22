I was reading a story about Inverness and their expansion ideas, written by Steve Steiner. Well what I read about the suggestion and idea of what Inverness needs to do to grow and expand, doesn’t sound very good to me. Inverness has created its own bottleneck with the roads 44 and 41.
Not so long ago Inverness was just a town to pass fast, nothing spectacular to visit, maybe the old court house but that’s it, even now.
Then more and more shops started to come and they all wanted to be in the front, highly visible was the idea, but no result, it’s a zipper construction, and no one gets the attention it hoped for. It’s like you can’t see the trees from the woods.
My suggestion still is and should have been, developers have to build industrial shopping areas with one for all the car dealers together, also one for all the other stores divided by little roads between them. This would have given a much better infrastructure. Once people are used to it, it will pay for itself. My suggestion goes too far to write it all down, but just wanted to wake-up some developers. Make areas interesting to visit, friendly to go shopping. Almost like going on a day out, this is just what they start doing now in Lecanto near Walmart.